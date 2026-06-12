Tryfacta files $100 million to $150 million IPO in Gujarat's GIFT City Business Jun 12, 2026

Tryfacta, a California tech company, just filed to launch its $100 million to $150 million IPO in Gujarat's GIFT City, making it the first U.S.-headquartered firm to take this route if the IPO goes ahead.

The offering includes new shares and some being sold by an existing shareholder, Ratika Tyagi.