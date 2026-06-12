Tryfacta files $100 million to $150 million IPO in Gujarat's GIFT City
Business
Tryfacta, a California tech company, just filed to launch its $100 million to $150 million IPO in Gujarat's GIFT City, making it the first U.S.-headquartered firm to take this route if the IPO goes ahead.
The offering includes new shares and some being sold by an existing shareholder, Ratika Tyagi.
Tryfacta posts $50.5 million revenue last year
The IPO is expected to be listed in US dollars on NSE IFSC and India International Exchange.
Tryfacta specializes in AI-powered workforce solutions for US government agencies and reported $50.5 million in revenue last year, a solid jump from before.
The company also runs a major tech center out of Mohali, India.