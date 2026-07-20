TSMC $100B Arizona expansion addresses AI chip demand, $265B US
Business
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) just announced a massive $100 billion investment in its Arizona operations, pushing its total US commitment to $265 billion.
This move is all about keeping up with the skyrocketing demand for AI chips from big names like NVIDIA and AMD.
TSMC CFO calls largest US FDI
TSMC's CFO Wendell Huang called it the largest-ever foreign direct investment in the US.
The money will go toward building four new chip plants and two packaging facilities in Arizona (possibly expanding to 10 factories down the line).
TSMC's decision is shaped by worries over Taiwan's security and the need to stay close to major US tech players, especially as rivals like Intel and Elon Musk's Terafab ramp up their own efforts.