TSMC and Sony form $4.69 billion Kumamoto image sensor company
Business
TSMC and Sony are teaming up to spend $4.69 billion on a new company in Kumamoto, Japan, focused on making next-generation image sensors for smartphones.
Their goal? To kick off production by 2029 and make the region a core hub for the development and production of image sensors for smartphones.
Sony ¥465 billion, TSMC ¥282 billion
Sony will lead with 465 billion yen through a combination of cash and asset transfers, including its Kumamoto chip factory, while TSMC chips in 282 billion yen.
The venture will run alongside TSMC's existing plant, combining Sony's sensor know-how with TSMC's manufacturing skills, and they're open to more investment if demand or government support grows.