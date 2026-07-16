TSMC announces $100B Arizona AI investment after 77% profit jump

This new cash boost adds to TSMC's already massive plans in Arizona and will fund an additional four advanced chip plants (on top of eight already on the way), though the timeline for the additional ones would depend on the market situation.

CEO C.C. Wei says it'll not only make the US less reliant on overseas chips but also create high-tech jobs.

With big clients like Apple and NVIDIA counting on them, TSMC expects its revenue to soar over 40% by 2026, so yeah, this is a big deal for anyone following tech's future.