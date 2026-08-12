TSMC approves $29.44 billion chip-making investment after 2-day board meeting
Business
TSMC is investing $29.44 billion to boost its chip-making power, thanks to huge demand for AI, 5G, and high-performance tech.
The decision came after a two-day board meeting that concluded Tuesday and will help TSMC build new advanced factories and keep up with the fast-moving tech world.
TSMC raises 2026 spending to $64B
TSMC also raised its 2026 spending forecast to as much as $64 billion, up from earlier plans, showing just how hot the chip market is right now.
Plus, shareholders are getting a cash dividend of NT$7 per share (about $0.22), with major payouts going to Chairman C.C. Wei and Taiwan's National Development Fund early next year.