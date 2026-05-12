TSMC approves $31.28 billion expansion for AI and 5G chips
Business
TSMC (the world's largest contract chipmaker) just approved a huge $31.28 billion budget to ramp up its factories and tech, all to keep up with the insane demand for AI, 5G, and high-performance chips.
The move was announced after a board meeting in May 2026 and is set to help TSMC stay ahead as demand for smarter hardware grows.
TSMC raises dividend after record EPS
As part of going global, TSMC is putting $20 billion into its Arizona subsidiary in the US.
They're also rewarding shareholders with a bumped-up dividend (NT$7 per share) after posting a record quarterly earnings per share of NT$22.08.
No surprise, TSMC stock has jumped over 28% since April, showing investors are pretty excited about where this AI boom could take them next.