TSMC approves $31.28 billion expansion for AI and 5G chips

TSMC raises dividend after record EPS

As part of going global, TSMC is putting $20 billion into its Arizona subsidiary in the US.

They're also rewarding shareholders with a bumped-up dividend (NT$7 per share) after posting a record quarterly earnings per share of NT$22.08.

No surprise, TSMC stock has jumped over 28% since April, showing investors are pretty excited about where this AI boom could take them next.