TSMC cannot meet surging AI chip demand despite $56B plan
Business
TSMC, the world's top chipmaker, can't make AI chips fast enough to keep up with surging global demand from tech giants.
Even with plans to pour $56 billion into new factories this year, supply is expected to stay tight until at least 2026.
Samsung boosts 2nm and HBM investments
With TSMC stretched thin, Samsung is stepping up its game, investing in cutting-edge 2-nanometer processes and high-bandwidth memory that powers AI.
Still, winning over big-name clients loyal to TSMC won't be easy.
As AI keeps booming, expect the rivalry between these two chip giants to get even more intense.