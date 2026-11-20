TSMC demands upfront cash when AI orders exceed credit limits
TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, is shaking things up by asking buyers of AI chips to pay cash in advance if their orders go over set credit limits.
This new rule is meant to stop companies from using borrowed money to buy expensive chips.
TSMC will check each buyer's financial health before setting their credit cap.
Taiwanese ASIC firms scramble for funds
This change hits custom AI chip designers (ASIC firms) hardest: they now need to pay for manufacturing upfront but only get paid after selling their chips.
Previously, MediaTek priced a $3.9 billion zero-interest overseas convertible bond on August 31, with NVIDIA buying $3.5 billion of it, but NVIDIA's interim CEO Colette Kress is taking a stricter approach.
As a result, many Taiwanese ASIC companies are scrambling to raise funds just to keep up, signaling bigger shifts across the whole AI chip industry.