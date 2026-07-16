TSMC expected to post record $19.65 billion Q2 2026 profit

TSMC's revenue shot up 36% this quarter, making it Asia's most valuable company with a market cap of $1.95 trillion, almost double that of Samsung Electronics.

Major clients like NVIDIA and Apple are fueling this growth.

Investors are also watching closely as TSMC plans to spend up to $56 billion in 2026 and to invest $165 billion in new US factories in Arizona.

The company will share more details during its July 16 earnings call.