TSMC expected to post record $19.65 billion Q2 2026 profit
Business
TSMC, the world's top chipmaker, is expected to post a record $19.65 billion profit for Q2 2026, a huge 59% jump from last year and its fifth straight record quarter.
The big driver? Sky-high demand for advanced AI chips using cutting-edge tech like 3nm and 2nm processes, plus innovative packaging.
TSMC plans $165B Arizona investment
TSMC's revenue shot up 36% this quarter, making it Asia's most valuable company with a market cap of $1.95 trillion, almost double that of Samsung Electronics.
Major clients like NVIDIA and Apple are fueling this growth.
Investors are also watching closely as TSMC plans to spend up to $56 billion in 2026 and to invest $165 billion in new US factories in Arizona.
The company will share more details during its July 16 earnings call.