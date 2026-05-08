TSMC posts 17.5% April growth, AI demand may spur rebound Business May 08, 2026

TSMC just posted its slowest revenue growth in six months, up 17.5% in April 2026, but things might pick up soon.

Analysts think the company could bounce back with a 35% jump in the June quarter, all thanks to the world's hunger for AI chips.

TSMC's tech is behind big names like NVIDIA and AMD, and with giants like Alphabet Inc., Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft pouring $725 billion into AI this year, demand isn't slowing down.