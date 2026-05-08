TSMC posts 17.5% April growth, AI demand may spur rebound
TSMC just posted its slowest revenue growth in six months, up 17.5% in April 2026, but things might pick up soon.
Analysts think the company could bounce back with a 35% jump in the June quarter, all thanks to the world's hunger for AI chips.
TSMC's tech is behind big names like NVIDIA and AMD, and with giants like Alphabet Inc., Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft pouring $725 billion into AI this year, demand isn't slowing down.
TSMC expects up to $56B spending
Even with the AI boom, TSMC is feeling the pinch from weaker smartphone and gadget sales as high memory chip prices and global uncertainty drag things down.
Still, TSMC sounds pretty upbeat: It has raised its yearly sales outlook and expects to spend up to $56 billion this year to keep up with all the new AI opportunities.