TSMC posts September revenue NT$511.86 billion, up 54.6% annually
Business
TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, pulled in NT$511.86 billion ($16.03 billion) in September, a massive 54.6% jump from last year.
Even with a tiny dip from August, TSMC counts NVIDIA and Apple among its customers and has been a major beneficiary of surging demand for advanced AI chips.
TSMC reports Q3 revenue NT$1.49 trillion
For Q3 2026, TSMC's revenue reached about NT$1.49 trillion, though more details are coming soon.
Interestingly, the company closed 1.35% lower ahead of releasing monthly figures.
On the tech front, TSMC just announced it is adopting ASML's cutting-edge chip-making machines, joining Samsung and others in pushing for faster, smarter chips to keep up with global demand.