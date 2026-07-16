TSMC raises 2026 spending forecast to $60 to $64 billion
TSMC is going all-in on the AI boom, bumping up its 2026 spending forecast to $60 billion to $64 billion (from $52 billion to $56 billion).
The company expects demand for AI chips and data centers to keep climbing, and now predicts its annual revenue will grow slightly more than 40%, a jump from its earlier estimate of more than 30%.
Meta, Alphabet investments boost TSMC outlook
Major investments from companies like Meta and Alphabet are fueling TSMC's optimism.
ASML shares even jumped more than 3% after the news.
Still, there's some caution in the air: higher borrowing costs for data center operators have made investors a bit nervous about how long this AI surge can last.
TSMC also reported a massive 77.4% profit jump and is putting $265 billion into expanding its Arizona plant, though it admits meeting all US demand quickly won't be easy.