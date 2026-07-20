TSMC to invest $100B in Arizona amid AI chip demand
What's the story
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world's largest maker of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips, has announced a massive $100 billion investment to expand its facilities in Arizona. The decision comes as the company witnesses strong multi-year demand for its AI chips. TSMC's Chief Financial Officer Wendell Huang said they are "very happy" with the progress in Arizona and have decided to increase their investment to $265 billion.
Facility details
TSMC's Arizona fab progress
TSMC's first Arizona fab is already operational, with yields "as good as" its flagship fab in Taiwan.
The second fab will soon start moving in equipment while construction of a third one is underway.
A fourth fab and the site's first advanced packaging facility are also in the preparatory stages.
These projects will expand TSMC's Arizona footprint to 12 fabrication and advanced packaging facilities plus an R&D center.
Overcoming obstacles
Physical constraints and challenges
Despite the progress, Huang noted there are physical constraints such as the number of available construction workers and infrastructure.
He said TSMC will work closely with the government to solve these issues.
Meanwhile, TSMC is also investing at home in Taiwan where it is building 13 leading-edge and advanced packaging fabs over the next few years.
Financial strategy
Potential for raising funds
When asked about the possibility of raising money by selling new shares in the US, Huang said TSMC would "not rule out issuing new bonds" if market conditions are favorable.
This comes as investors are concerned about the sustainability of the AI boom amid massive infrastructure spending.
Despite these concerns, TSMC's shares remain up nearly 50% this year.
Market position
Geopolitical tensions and competition
TSMC remains confident in its business model despite competition from companies like Samsung Electronics and Intel.
Huang said, "We do not intend to leave anything on the table," he said. "Our competitors are good, but we are even better."
The company is also dealing with geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing, which could affect advanced chip exports to China.