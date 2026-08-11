TSMC, Sony invest $4.7B to build next-gen smartphone cameras
What's the story
Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC and Japanese tech conglomerate Sony have announced a joint venture worth $4.69 billion. The new company will be based in Kumamoto, Japan, and will focus on developing next-generation image sensors for smartphones. Production is expected to begin in 2029, making the region a key hub for this cutting-edge technology.
Investment details
Investment details and financial commitments
Sony will be the controlling shareholder in this joint venture, investing a total of ¥465 billion ($2.92 billion). This investment will be made through cash and asset transfers.
Meanwhile, TSMC will invest ¥282 billion into the venture. The capital contributions are planned to be made in phases based on market demand and other business conditions.
Strategic collaboration
New company and its role in the semiconductor landscape
The new company, Advanced Vision Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp, will be located in Kumamoto where TSMC's Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing (JASM) chip plant is situated.
The joint venture will act as a key hub for developing and producing smartphone image sensors using advanced manufacturing technology.
Sony will lead the development of core image sensor technologies as well as product planning and design.
Meanwhile, TSMC's advanced process technology and manufacturing expertise will be utilized by the venture.