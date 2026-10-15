TSMC struggles to meet AI chip demand, risking industry growth
Business
TSMC is at the heart of a major AI chip race, with tech giants like NVIDIA, AMD, and Apple all relying on its chips.
Even after six record-breaking quarters and a big revenue boost ahead, TSMC is struggling to keep up with the massive demand.
This bottleneck could slow down growth for the whole industry as everyone scrambles for more AI power.
TSMC building factories Taiwan Japan Arizona
To catch up, TSMC is building new factories in Taiwan, Japan, and Arizona and upgrading its tech to make more chips faster.
Meanwhile, competitors like Samsung and Intel see an opening to grab some of the spotlight if TSMC can't deliver enough chips.
With 102 new chip plants planned worldwide by 2029, how these companies play their cards now could shape the future of tech.