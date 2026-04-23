TSMC to open Arizona AI chip packaging plant by 2029
Business
TSMC is setting up a new chip packaging plant in Arizona, aiming to open by 2029.
This facility will focus on high-tech packaging for AI chips—think the kind powering NVIDIA's latest creations—and construction is already underway.
TSMC partners with Amkor Technology
To make this happen, TSMC has partnered with Amkor Technology, whose own packaging factory will be ready ahead of TSMC's, starting production in early 2028.
The collaboration isn't just about new factories: it's about making cutting-edge tech more available in the US and supporting big names like Apple and NVIDIA that already rely on TSMC's Arizona chips.