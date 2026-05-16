TSMC's Japanese arm JASM posts NT$951 million profit early 2026
Business
TSMC's Japanese arm, JASM, just posted a profit of NT$951 million ($30.19 million), in early 2026.
This is a big turnaround from last year's losses and comes after ramping up production at its Kumamoto factory.
JASM builds 3nm plant for AI
JASM bounced back from some hefty losses in 2025, amid improving production utilization.
Now, it's building a new plant with cutting-edge 3-nanometer technology to keep up with the global AI boom.
Meanwhile, TSMC is expanding in Arizona, while its Germany venture remains under construction and loss-making, showing just how much the world needs more chips right now.