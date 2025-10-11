TSX index posts biggest single-day loss since April

Tech led the losses, dropping 4.3%, with Shopify shares sinking 8%. Energy stocks fell too, down 3.3%, after oil prices dropped to $58.90 per barrel as cooling Middle East tensions weighed in. Meanwhile, safer picks like utilities and consumer staples actually saw small gains.

Jobs data and Aritzia's strong performance

Canada added a solid 60,400 jobs in September—way more than expected—which makes an interest rate cut from the Bank of Canada less likely anytime soon.

On the bright side, Aritzia's stock jumped 8.1% after reporting strong results, showing that some companies are still finding ways to shine even in a choppy market.