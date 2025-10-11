Google invests $10B in India's data centers

Andhra Pradesh just approved a $10 billion investment from Google's Raiden Info Tech to build one of the largest data center clusters in India in Visakhapatnam. With three campuses in the works, the project aims for a huge 1 gigawatt of capacity.

Investment to create 1.88 lakh jobs This investment is set to create around 1.88 lakh jobs and could add over ₹10,000 crore each year during and after project completion (expected by late 2028).

The plan also includes new submarine cable stations and metro fiber networks to make sure everything stays super connected.

AI City Vizag Google wants to turn Visakhapatnam into "AI City Vizag," making it a global hotspot for AI, cloud computing, and data analytics.

It's one of the largest digital infrastructure investments India has ever seen and will seriously level up the country's tech game.