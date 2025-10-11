UPS is destroying packages stuck in US customs
UPS has started destroying packages stuck in US customs, thanks to new tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump.
The $800 duty-free limit for imports ended on August 29, 2025, meaning most packages now face tariffs.
Without the right paperwork, many shipments are delayed for weeks or even destroyed.
Online shopping from abroad riskier and more expensive
These changes have made online shopping from abroad riskier and more expensive. People are getting hit with surprise fees—sometimes higher than what they paid for their order—and some have lost personal items like books and family keepsakes.
UPS says it only destroys packages after multiple failed attempts to get info from senders or recipients.
The sudden policy shift has also messed with global supply chains and trust between buyers and sellers worldwide.