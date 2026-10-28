Tuhin Kanta Pandey announces SEBI AI model for securities oversight
Business
SEBI, India's market regulator, is looking to create a homegrown AI model to help manage and monitor the securities market.
Announced by Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey in Mumbai, this move is all about making India's financial systems smarter and more tech-driven.
SEBI reviews foreign investor rules
SEBI is exploring a securities market-specific AI model that could improve services, risk assessment, and supervision.
Pandey highlighted that having solid data and good oversight is key for using AI in finance.
Plus, SEBI is reviewing rules for foreign investors so they are more in line with global standards, making it easier for both local and international money to support India's growth.