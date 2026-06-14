Tuhin Kanta Pandey announces SEBI AI rules for capital markets
Business
SEBI, India's stock market regulator, is about to launch new rules for using AI in the capital markets.
Announced by SEBI chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey, these guidelines aim to make sure AI helps with things like fraud detection and risk assessment, but does not create problems like hacking or unfair bias.
SEBI to use IOSCO toolkit
SEBI will use an international toolkit from IOSCO and consult experts to map out how the market should handle AI over the next five and 10 years.
They have flagged concerns about powerful tools like Claude Mythos that could exploit system weaknesses, so they are pushing for careful oversight.
Even with these challenges, SEBI says India's markets have stayed strong, raising over ₹1.5 lakh crore.