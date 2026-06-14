Tuhin Kanta Pandey announces SEBI AI rules for capital markets

SEBI to use IOSCO toolkit

SEBI will use an international toolkit from IOSCO and consult experts to map out how the market should handle AI over the next five and 10 years.

They have flagged concerns about powerful tools like Claude Mythos that could exploit system weaknesses, so they are pushing for careful oversight.

Even with these challenges, SEBI says India's markets have stayed strong, raising over ₹1.5 lakh crore.