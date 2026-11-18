Tuhin Kanta Pandey rules out 24/7 stock trading in India
If you were hoping to trade stocks at any hour, that's not happening soon.
SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey confirmed there is no immediate plan for round-the-clock stock market hours in India.
He explained that worries about cybersecurity, scattered trading activity, and investor burnout outweigh the benefits right now.
SEBI cites tokenization and currency controls
Pandey pointed out that unless there's a really strong reason to take on these risks, it's not worth it.
He also mentioned that "People will complain that the prices have gone up at night while they were sleeping."
On the tech side, while bond tokenization is being tested, doing this for equities is just too complex and costly at India's scale. Plus, rules around overseas listings and currency controls add more hurdles for big changes like this.