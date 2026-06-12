Tunga Aerospace emerges as L1 in ITBP 78-UAVs ₹21.82cr bid

Adani Defence fails ITBP technical checks

Tunga outbid rivals whose offers were nearly double, while big names like Adani Defence didn't make it past technical checks.

The ITBP needs drones that are lightweight, quick to deploy, and can handle tough mountain conditions: think launch from 5,000 meters above mean sea level and working in extreme cold or heat.

These new UAVs will give border patrol teams a serious tech upgrade.