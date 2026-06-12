Tunga Aerospace emerges as L1 in ITBP 78-UAVs ₹21.82cr bid
Business
Tunga Aerospace, a Bengaluru-based startup from IIT Madras, just emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) in ITBP's procurement of 78 high-altitude small UAV systems.
Their bid of ₹21.82 crore beat out much bigger offers and will help boost surveillance along the India-China border.
Adani Defence fails ITBP technical checks
Tunga outbid rivals whose offers were nearly double, while big names like Adani Defence didn't make it past technical checks.
The ITBP needs drones that are lightweight, quick to deploy, and can handle tough mountain conditions: think launch from 5,000 meters above mean sea level and working in extreme cold or heat.
These new UAVs will give border patrol teams a serious tech upgrade.