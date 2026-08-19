Tungsten demand revives Dolphin Mine on King Island after decades
Australia's Dolphin Mine on King Island is set to reopen after more than 30 years, all because the world suddenly needs a lot more tungsten, a metal that's crucial for making military gear like armor-piercing ammunition.
The mine first opened during World War I and has a pattern of switching on during conflicts and shutting down in quieter times.
Its latest comeback started in early 2022, just weeks before Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine.
Dolphin mine to start September 2026
Most tungsten comes from China, but with rising worries about supply (especially as Beijing has ramped up its military power in recent years as it eyes the annexation of Taiwan), countries like the US are scrambling to find new sources.
The US even signed a $1.6 billion deal in Kazakhstan to help fill the gap for missile materials amid ongoing conflicts.
Dolphin Mine plans to start producing again by September 2026, just in time to play a part in this new global scramble for critical resources.