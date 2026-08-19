Tungsten demand revives Dolphin Mine on King Island after decades

Australia's Dolphin Mine on King Island is set to reopen after more than 30 years, all because the world suddenly needs a lot more tungsten, a metal that's crucial for making military gear like armor-piercing ammunition.

The mine first opened during World War I and has a pattern of switching on during conflicts and shutting down in quieter times.

Its latest comeback started in early 2022, just weeks before Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine.