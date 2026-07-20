Turtlemint Fintech Solutions shares jump 13%+ after 1st-ever ₹3cr profit

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions just hit a big milestone: its shares shot up over 13% on Monday after announcing its first-ever profitable quarter.

The company made ₹3 crore in net profit for Q4 FY26, with revenue climbing 42% year-over-year to ₹357 crore.

The stock traded at ₹151.20 and even peaked at ₹154.30 during the day.