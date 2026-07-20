Turtlemint Fintech Solutions shares jump 13%+ after 1st-ever ₹3cr profit
Business
Turtlemint Fintech Solutions just hit a big milestone: its shares shot up over 13% on Monday after announcing its first-ever profitable quarter.
The company made ₹3 crore in net profit for Q4 FY26, with revenue climbing 42% year-over-year to ₹357 crore.
The stock traded at ₹151.20 and even peaked at ₹154.30 during the day.
Turtlemint revenue ₹1,098cr, premiums nearly ₹3,868cr
For the full year FY26, Turtlemint's revenue surged 57% to ₹1,098 crore, and platform premiums grew 31% to nearly ₹3,868 crore.
CEO Dhirendra Mahyavanshi credited their strong distribution and focused execution for the win.
COO Anand Prabhudesai shared they are doubling down on tech and AI to keep customers happy and lead in digital insurance.