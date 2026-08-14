Turtlemint posts ₹38cr April-June loss while revenue rises 40%
Turtlemint just posted a net loss of ₹38 crore for April-June 2026, which is actually better than last year's ₹47 crore loss.
Even more impressive, their revenue shot up by 40% to ₹294 crore compared to the same quarter in 2025.
So, things are looking up!
Adjusted EBITDA margin improves to -9%
Operationally, Turtlemint's adjusted EBITDA loss stood at ₹26 crore, compared with an EBITDA loss of ₹42 crore in Q1 FY26 and improved its margin from -20% to -9%.
Platform premium jumped nearly 50%, service EBITDA almost doubled, and renewal revenue grew by 66%.
The company also cut corporate overheads as a percentage of revenue declined to 22% from 30%;
Turtlemint Insurance Brokers had over 550,000 registered Point of Sale Persons across more than 19,000 pincodes as of June 30, 2026, and helped sell over 30 million insurance policies with 46 partners.