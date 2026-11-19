Tuttle Capital, Defiance ETFs seek SEC approval for CDS funds
Multiple new ETFs might be on the way that let investors bet against companies with risky AI-related debt.
Tuttle Capital and Defiance ETFs have asked the Securities and Exchange Commission for approval, aiming to use credit default swaps (CDS) tied to big names like CoreWeave, Oracle, Alphabet, and Amazon.
If these get the green light, they will be the first funds of their kind using this strategy.
CDS funds target smaller investors
These ETFs are meant to help smaller investors protect themselves as worries about AI company debt grow, shaking confidence in how AI projects get funded.
Some companies like CoreWeave are already showing signs of financial stress, with CDS spreads soaring past 1,000.
Even though some doubt there is huge demand for these funds yet, their creators are hopeful that more people will want tools to manage risk as the AI sector gets bumpier.