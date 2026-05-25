TV viewing in India shifts to streaming, weekly reach drops
TV in India isn't what it used to be: more people are switching to streaming and online platforms, leading to a steady drop in traditional TV viewership.
Weekly TV reach fell from 757 million in FY2024 to 741 million in FY2026, and pay TV subscriptions also slipped, with DTH subscribers dropping from 52.8 million to 51 million by the end of 2025.
FMCG cuts hit broadcasters' ad revenues
Big broadcasters like Zee and Sun TV saw their ad revenues shrink this year, mainly because FMCG brands cut back on spending.
Even JioStar felt the pinch with fewer linear TV ads, though it still posted a solid profit of ₹3,210 crore.
The one bright spot? Sports, especially the T20 World Cup, which broke records for both viewership and revenue, showing that live matches still draw crowds even as everything else goes digital.