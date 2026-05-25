TV viewing in India shifts to streaming, weekly reach drops

FMCG cuts hit broadcasters' ad revenues

Big broadcasters like Zee and Sun TV saw their ad revenues shrink this year, mainly because FMCG brands cut back on spending.

Even JioStar felt the pinch with fewer linear TV ads, though it still posted a solid profit of ₹3,210 crore.

The one bright spot? Sports, especially the T20 World Cup, which broke records for both viewership and revenue, showing that live matches still draw crowds even as everything else goes digital.