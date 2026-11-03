TVS Capital Funds launches TVS Alts credit platform raising 750cr
TVS Capital Funds launched TVS Alts, a private credit platform, which plans to raise ₹750 crore (with a green-shoe option of ₹500 crore).
The goal? To invest in performing companies through secured loans and aim for about 17% returns, definitely an ambitious target.
TVS ALTSEEKs institutional investors
TVS Alts isn't sticking to any one industry. It will look at any company with strong fundamentals and good credit.
The team, led by Shyam Srinivasan and Manish Makaria, is mainly targeting big domestic investors like insurance firms.
It has already checked out 42 potential deals and is zeroing in on a few right now.
If the Securities and Exchange Board of India, or SEBI, gives the green light soon, it hopes to make its first close in six months and wrap up fundraising within 12-14 months.