TVS Capital Funds launches TVS Alts credit platform raising 750cr

TVS Alts isn't sticking to any one industry. It will look at any company with strong fundamentals and good credit.

The team, led by Shyam Srinivasan and Manish Makaria, is mainly targeting big domestic investors like insurance firms.

It has already checked out 42 potential deals and is zeroing in on a few right now.

If the Securities and Exchange Board of India, or SEBI, gives the green light soon, it hopes to make its first close in six months and wrap up fundraising within 12-14 months.