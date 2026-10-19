TVS Capital plans at least 6 deeptech, manufacturing investments
TVS Capital is gearing up to back at least six investments in deeptech and manufacturing through its latest Fund IV.
Krishna Ramachandran, the managing partner, shared that they're planning two to three investments in each sector.
They've already put money into four companies, including Neo Wealth and Asset Management.
TVS Capital selected by RDI Fund
This fund is all about cutting-edge tech (think AI infrastructure), and manufacturing and IP-based companies focused on electronic components and intellectual property.
With a ₹4,000 crore corpus (plus a co-investment goal of ₹5,000 crore), TVS Capital is one of just 14 fund managers picked by the RDI Fund to help boost India's strategic sectors.
Their focus: supporting homegrown companies with real growth potential and a sustainable edge.