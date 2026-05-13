TVS Credit reports ₹256cr March quarter net, ₹913cr FY profit

AUM at ₹30,639cr, 53L+ new customers

TVS Credit's assets under management hit ₹30,639 crore by March 2026, marking a 15% rise from last year.

They welcomed over 53 lakh new customers in fiscal 2026, pushing their total base past 2.4 crore.

This was driven by smarter risk management and tighter credit policies that helped keep their portfolio healthy and costs down.