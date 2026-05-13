TVS Credit reports ₹256cr March quarter net, ₹913cr FY profit
Business
TVS Credit just reported a 13% boost in net profit for the March 2026 quarter, reaching ₹256 crore.
The company credits this upswing to stronger demand and steady growth in two-wheeler and consumer durable loans.
For the full year fiscal 2026, profits climbed to ₹913 crore, up 19% from last year.
AUM at ₹30,639cr, 53L+ new customers
TVS Credit's assets under management hit ₹30,639 crore by March 2026, marking a 15% rise from last year.
They welcomed over 53 lakh new customers in fiscal 2026, pushing their total base past 2.4 crore.
This was driven by smarter risk management and tighter credit policies that helped keep their portfolio healthy and costs down.