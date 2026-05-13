TVS Motor cuts costs, raises prices amid West Asia conflict
Business
TVS Motor is feeling the impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict, especially with rising costs and supply chain hiccups.
CEO K N Radhakrishnan says the company is tackling these challenges by cutting costs, adjusting its product lineup, and making selective price hikes to stay competitive.
TVS faced April disruptions, CEO optimistic
April saw TVS dealing with labor shortages, gas supply interruptions, and delays in getting raw materials — all thanks to the conflict.
On a hopeful note, Radhakrishnan expects things to get better in May.
Despite these bumps, he's confident about TVS's growth this quarter and says the team is actively adapting to keep things running smoothly.