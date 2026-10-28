TVS Motor posts 52.3% profit rise to 1,377cr, revenue 17,103cr
Business
TVS Motor just pulled off a big win this quarter, with profits jumping 52.3% to ₹1,377 crore compared to last year.
Revenue also shot up 43.7%, reaching ₹17,103 crore, easily beating analyst expectations.
Even though the EBITDA margin dipped to 13%, the overall numbers show TVS is on a strong growth track.
TVS buys STPL and Harita ARC
TVS isn't slowing down: they're buying STPL Trading and Services for about ₹530.08 crore, which will bump up their stake in TVS Credit Services by 2.4%.
They've also picked up Harita ARC Limited as part of a plan to spin off their consumer finance business into its own company.
All these moves are aimed at keeping TVS ahead of the curve.