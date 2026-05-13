TVS Motor posts record FY2025-26 profit ₹3,524cr on strong sales
TVS Motor Company just had its best year ever, with profits jumping 54% to ₹3,524 crore for 2025-26.
Revenue climbed by over a quarter to ₹15,053 crore, fueled by selling nearly 5.9 million bikes, scooters, and three-wheelers in India and overseas, a solid 25% boost from last year.
TVS Motor sales rise margins narrow
The company saw strong growth everywhere: motorcycle sales went up by 24%, scooters by 27%, electric vehicles by 33%, and three-wheelers shot up a huge 63%.
Even with these numbers, EBITDA margins narrowed a bit to about 14.97%.
TVS Motor targets 8.3 million capacity
TVS is aiming higher for FY 2026-27, planning to ramp up production capacity to 8.3 million units and investing ₹3,500 crore in R and D and expansion.
CEO K.N. Radhakrishnan says he's confident TVS will keep outpacing the rest of the market as GST changes help boost demand.