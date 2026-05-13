TVS Motor posts record FY2025-26 profit ₹3,524cr on strong sales Business May 13, 2026

TVS Motor Company just had its best year ever, with profits jumping 54% to ₹3,524 crore for 2025-26.

Revenue climbed by over a quarter to ₹15,053 crore, fueled by selling nearly 5.9 million bikes, scooters, and three-wheelers in India and overseas, a solid 25% boost from last year.