TVS Motor Q4 FY26 profit rises 17.5% and revenue 30.4%
Business
TVS Motor just had a standout quarter, with net profit rising 17.5% to ₹819.55 crore in Q4 FY26.
Revenue also shot up by about 30.4%, hitting ₹15,052.73 crore.
Both numbers are way ahead of last year's figures. It's clear the company is riding a strong wave right now.
TVS Motor Q4 sales 15.6L vehicles
TVS sold 15.6 lakh vehicles this quarter, up 28% from last year. Motorcycles and scooters saw solid growth, but electric vehicles really took off with sales jumping 51%.
Three-wheelers weren't left behind either. They grew by a whopping 65%.
For the full year, TVS moved nearly 59 lakh units and posted a net profit of ₹3,186.43 crore, showing that their momentum isn't slowing down anytime soon.