TVS Motor Q4 FY26 profit rises 17.5% and revenue 30.4%

TVS Motor Q4 sales 15.6L vehicles

TVS sold 15.6 lakh vehicles this quarter, up 28% from last year. Motorcycles and scooters saw solid growth, but electric vehicles really took off with sales jumping 51%.

Three-wheelers weren't left behind either. They grew by a whopping 65%.

For the full year, TVS moved nearly 59 lakh units and posted a net profit of ₹3,186.43 crore, showing that their momentum isn't slowing down anytime soon.