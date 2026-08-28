TVS Motor taps Peyman Kargar as CEO and director
Business
TVS Motor just announced Peyman Kargar as its next CEO and director, starting January 27, 2027.
Kargar, who has been leading their international business since 2025, brings over 30 years of global auto experience, including top roles as Global Chairman & President of INFINITI, Chairman & Sr VP of Africa Middle East India Region CEO of the DATSUN brand, and VP Sales & Marketing, Renault Group.
Kargar to expand TVS, boost innovation
Kargar is set to focus on expanding TVS both in India and worldwide with more innovation and premium products.
Outgoing CEO K. N. Radhakrishnan will help with the transition before moving to a non-executive role.
TVS Chairman Sudarshan Venu says he is confident that Kargar will keep pushing the company toward sustainable mobility and fresh growth.