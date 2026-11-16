TVS group might be heading for a split
What's the story
Lakshmi Venu has served a formal partition notice to her father, Venu Srinivasan, in a major family dispute. The notice seeks an equal share of the family's business interests under the Hindu Succession Act. Lakshmi has sought a partition of assets in TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, Sundaram-Clayton, and TVS Credit Services.
Allegations
Lakshmi accuses father of ignoring her rights
In her notice, Lakshmi has accused Venu of failing to fulfill his fiduciary duties and ignoring her rights.
She claims that she was wrongfully denied her rightful share, with the concentration of beneficial interest favoring her brother at the expense of her lawful rights.
Lakshmi invoked equal rights for daughters under the Hindu Succession Act and said there is no place for patriarchy in law or a progressive India.
Call for resolution
We hope family can move forward with grace: Mallika
In response to the dispute, Mallika Srinivasan has said that requests for an amicable settlement haven't progressed meaningfully.
She reiterated that both son and daughter are equal in every respect and Lakshmi deserves a legitimate share of the family assets.
Mallika stressed on settling the matter through transparent dialogue with equity, clarity, and amity while hoping that the family could move forward constructively with grace and dignity.
Legal proceedings
Caveats filed by both sides ahead of legal battle
Earlier, on October 12 and 13, Venu Srinivasan, his wife Mallika and their children Lakshmi and Sudarshan had filed caveats against each other in two Chennai courts.
The filings indicated that both sides were preparing for possible litigation in the ongoing dispute over the division of the family's wealth.
Eight caveats were filed, with four each in City Civil Court and Commercial Court in Chennai.