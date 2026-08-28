TVS stock down over 4% after K N Radhakrishnan's exit
TVS Motor's stock slid more than 4% on Friday after the company announced CEO K N Radhakrishnan will step down in January 2027, ending his 18-year tenure.
He'll stick around as a nonexecutive director until the July 2027 AGM.
Investors are a bit uneasy about what this big leadership change could mean for TVS's future growth.
Investors await Peyman Kargar strategy decision
Radhakrishnan helped turn TVS into a global player, expanding into premium motorcycles, electric two-wheelers, and international markets.
Taking over is Peyman Kargar, who joined in 2025 and quickly grew international sales to around 29% of the business.
With experience from Nissan and a strong track record (TVS sold 5.9 million vehicles globally in FY26), the immediate question for investors is whether Kargar will largely continue Radhakrishnan's strategy or introduce meaningful changes in capital allocation, product strategy, and international expansion.