Twenty-nine US states sue Meta for $1.4 trillion, seeking restrictions
Business
Meta is being hit with a massive $1.4 trillion lawsuit from 29 US states who say Facebook and Instagram are designed to keep kids hooked with features like endless scrolling and autoplay.
The states want Meta to add stronger restrictions for younger users and delete any personal data collected from children under 13.
States allege Meta broke privacy laws
States claim Meta broke privacy laws by collecting kids' data without proper consent, not verifying ages well enough, and making safety promises it didn't keep.
Meta says the $1.4 trillion demand is "outlandish."
The trial's happening in Oakland, California, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg could end up testifying.
If the court sides with the states, we might see big changes to how these apps work.