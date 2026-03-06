Two chartered accountants arrested in ₹641 crore cyber fraud

Money was moved through Telegram mule accounts and shell companies

Investigators found that stolen money was moved through Telegram mule accounts and shell companies in Delhi before being sent abroad using Indian debit cards loaded onto UAE prepaid cards.

The cash was withdrawn at Dubai ATMs or turned into crypto on Binance.

After raids on November 28, 2024 turned up key evidence—and one accused allegedly assaulted ED officials while fleeing—both surrendered when courts denied bail.

So far, 10 people are under arrest and assets worth ₹8.67 crore have been attached as the probe continues.