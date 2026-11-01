Two Point O Capital raises $10 million for energy and water-treatment
Two Point O Capital just raised $10 million to ramp up its clean energy and water treatment game.
The funding, led by Transition Venture Capital with existing investor Omnivore and some angel investors, will help the company branch into battery energy storage while upgrading its solar, efficiency, and wastewater services.
Two Point O targets energy-intensive sectors
They're aiming at sectors that use tons of power and water: think data centers, car makers, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare.
Two Point O makes it easier for businesses to go green by lower upfront spending and teaming up with manufacturers.
Plus, they use artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess projects, evaluate financing risks and monitor asset performance.
CEO and co-founder Karan Bhutani says the demand for sustainable solutions is only getting stronger in India's industry scene.