Two Point O Capital raises $10 million for energy and water-treatment

They're aiming at sectors that use tons of power and water: think data centers, car makers, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare.

Two Point O makes it easier for businesses to go green by lower upfront spending and teaming up with manufacturers.

Plus, they use artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess projects, evaluate financing risks and monitor asset performance.

CEO and co-founder Karan Bhutani says the demand for sustainable solutions is only getting stronger in India's industry scene.