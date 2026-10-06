Type One Energy raises $200 million for commercial fusion reactor
Type One Energy, a US startup, just raised $200 million to work on a commercial fusion reactor, one of the biggest funding rounds in the industry lately.
Backed by big names like Siemens Energy Ventures and Bill Gates's Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Type One's total funding now tops $400 million.
The goal? To make clean, abundant power from fusion a reality.
Type One builds Infinity One prototype
The company is building a prototype called Infinity One in Tennessee that uses powerful magnets to control super-hot plasma (think mini sun power on Earth).
CEO Christofer Mowry says they're aiming for a full commercial plant ("Infinity Two") within 10 years and aims to work toward a manufacturing partnership with Siemens.
With new investors like Lowercarbon Capital joining in, there's growing excitement around making fusion energy actually happen.