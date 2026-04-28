UAE quits oil cartel OPEC after 6 decades

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has quit the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and OPEC+, ending a nearly six-decade-long membership. The decision was announced by the UAE, whose energy minister said it gives them "more flexibility" without obligations to these groups. The UAE had joined OPEC in 1967 and its departure leaves the cartel with 11 members.

Market implications 'Beginning of the end of OPEC' The UAE's departure is expected to reduce OPEC's capacity by about 15%. Saul Kavonic, head of energy research at MST Financial, called it "the beginning of the end of OPEC." David Oxley, chief climate and commodities economist at Capital Economics, said while the UAE is small in terms of production (2.9 million barrels a day), its exit could lead to lower oil prices but higher volatility in future decades.

Geopolitical impact Abu Dhabi often felt constrained by group quotas Dr. Carole Nakhle, Chief Executive of Crystol Energy and Secretary General of the Arab Energy Club, said the decision "has been a long time in the making." She added that Abu Dhabi has often felt constrained by group quotas amid uneven compliance by some members. Kavonic also said Saudi Arabia will have to do most of the heavy lifting regarding internal compliance and market management on its own after this exit.

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