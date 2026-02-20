UAE-India partnership: PM meets Abu Dhabi Crown prince
Prime Minister Modi met Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, encouraging the UAE to boost investments in India.
They celebrated non-oil trade reaching $65 billion since their big trade agreement kicked in four years ago (February 2022), and talked about new opportunities for both countries.
From AI to nuclear energy, India-UAE partnership is booming
This partnership isn't just about money—it's about future tech and jobs.
The UAE has already invested nearly $23 billion in India across sectors like infrastructure and energy, and there's talk of even more through the L'Imad fund.
The two countries are teaming up on cool stuff like space tech, nuclear energy, and a new supercomputing cluster for India's AI push.
Plus, they're aiming to double trade to $200 billion—meaning more innovation, opportunities, and global connections for young Indians.