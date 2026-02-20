UAE-India partnership: PM meets Abu Dhabi Crown prince

From AI to nuclear energy, India-UAE partnership is booming

This partnership isn't just about money—it's about future tech and jobs.

The UAE has already invested nearly $23 billion in India across sectors like infrastructure and energy, and there's talk of even more through the L'Imad fund.

The two countries are teaming up on cool stuff like space tech, nuclear energy, and a new supercomputing cluster for India's AI push.

Plus, they're aiming to double trade to $200 billion—meaning more innovation, opportunities, and global connections for young Indians.