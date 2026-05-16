UAE leaves OPEC and OPEC+, Suhail Al Mazrouei calls strategic Business May 16, 2026

The United Arab Emirates, or UAE, has officially left OPEC and OPEC+ as of May 1, 2026.

Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei explained that this was a "sovereign and strategic choice" focused on the country's own production plans and future energy goals, not politics or drama with other members.

He made it clear, "It is not driven by political considerations, nor does it reflect any division between the UAE and its partners."