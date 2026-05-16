UAE leaves OPEC and OPEC+, Suhail Al Mazrouei calls strategic
The United Arab Emirates, or UAE, has officially left OPEC and OPEC+ as of May 1, 2026.
Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei explained that this was a "sovereign and strategic choice" focused on the country's own production plans and future energy goals, not politics or drama with other members.
He made it clear, "It is not driven by political considerations, nor does it reflect any division between the UAE and its partners."
UAE exit's global oil market implications
With the UAE out, OPEC loses one of its top oil producers, which could shake up global oil markets and highlights just how tough it is for member countries to stay united.
There are underlying differences between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, but officials insist it is all about strategy, not rivalry.
The timing adds another layer to ongoing energy challenges in the region.