Can UAE's exit from oil cartel OPEC benefit India?

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced its decision to exit the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), effective May 1. The move is likely to have a major impact on the global oil market, especially for countries like India that rely heavily on crude imports. The UAE's departure will remove one of OPEC's largest and most compliant producers, weakening the cartel's control over supply and price.

Economic implications Price relief and supply assurance The UAE's exit from OPEC could lead to lower price pressures, improved supply access, and stronger negotiating leverage for India. The country imports over 80% of its crude requirements. Without OPEC's quota system, the UAE is expected to significantly ramp up output by as much as one million barrels per day in the near term. This additional supply could cap oil prices over the medium term, easing India's import bill and inflation trajectory.

Strategic advantage Geographical advantage bolsters benefits The UAE's geographical proximity to India is another major advantage of its exit from OPEC. Unlike distant suppliers in the US or Latin America, Emirati crude reaches the Indian refiners faster and at a lower logistical cost. This not only enhances supply security but also lowers import costs directly, easing pressure on inflation and fiscal balances for India.

Advertisement

Energy diversification Shift from seller's market to buyer-friendly environment The UAE's aggressive capacity expansion also opens up opportunities for Indian refiners to secure additional volumes from a stable and strategically aligned partner. This move would diversify India's energy basket, moving it away from a seller's market that is dominated by cartel discipline to a more competitive, buyer-friendly environment. The shift also gives India the leverage in negotiating long-term supply contracts as the producers compete for market share rather than coordinating output.

Advertisement

Market impact Cartel's power dynamics shift The UAE's exit from OPEC is more than just a symbolic move; it strikes at the heart of the cartel's market power. The UAE accounts for about 4% of global oil supply and has historically played a stabilizing role within the cartel. Its departure lowers OPEC's ability to coordinate production cuts and manage prices, potentially leading to an increase in global supply that could have a dampening effect on prices.