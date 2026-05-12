UAE's Habshan plant likely offline until 2027 after Iranian strikes

ADNOC Gas restores 60% Habshan capacity

ADNOC Gas has managed to restore 60% of the plant's capacity so far, aiming for 80% by late 2026 and full recovery the following year.

ADNOC Gas's net profit fell 15%, dropping them to about $1.1 billion during the period.

On top of that, ongoing shipping risks in the Strait of Hormuz are making energy exports tougher for both the UAE and Qatar, highlighting just how important it is to keep these vital routes safe.