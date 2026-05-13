Uber, Adani Group to launch 1st data center in India
Business
Uber is teaming up with the Adani Group to launch its first data center in India, aiming for it to go live by the end of this year.
This move is all about making it easier for Uber to test and deploy its tech globally: basically, building cool stuff "from India, for the world."
Dara Khosrowshahi hails India's tech ecosystem
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi met with Gautam Adani and called the project a big step for Uber's global growth.
He sees India's tech ecosystem as a key driver, and this partnership shows Uber's commitment to creating innovative solutions in India that could impact users everywhere.