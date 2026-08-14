Uber and Rapido end merger talks over management control dispute
Business
Uber and Rapido, two big names in India's ride-hailing scene, have ended their merger talks.
The discussions happened last May when Uber's CEO visited India, but disagreements over who would run things brought everything to a halt.
Rapido proposed acquisition, Uber wanted operations
Uber wanted Rapido to handle day-to-day operations after the merger, while Rapido countered with an acquisition proposal.
This clash over control was the main dealbreaker.
If they had joined forces, it could have shaken up India's mobility market, but for now, both companies are sticking to their own paths.